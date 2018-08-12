BJP filing defamation suit against Mehbooba: Sethi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Terming its MLA Gagan Bhagat’s remarks backing articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution as “unfortunate”, the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday said it would file a defamation suit against former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for “wrongly” attributing the remarks to two BJP MLAs.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference, Sethi said the party would file a defamation suit against Mehbooba as MLA Rajesh Gupta has never made any statement over Article 35A.

Mehbooba’s statement is defamation and we are taking it seriously, Sethi, flanked by Gupta, told reporters at the party headquarters here this evening. Gupta clarified that he had never made such a statement which was in fact issued by another party activist, who had joined the party in 2014.

We will issue a notice to Mehbooba and take legal action against her. It will also be brought to the notice of the Assembly Speaker for appropriate action, he said.

Sethi said there is no ideological difference within the party over the issue of Article 370 and Article 35A of the constitution.

The state unit is having the same view as that of the central body. The basic stand of the party is that it should go. This is one country and should remain so, he said.

He said the Article 35A is because of the Article 370 which is the main reason for separatism in the State.

Asked when the party would file the defamation suit, he said the party would give Mehbooba one day to tender an apology to the legislator and have a relook at the issue, if she did it.

MLA Rajesh Gupta said he supports the party view that the Article 35A should go as it is not in the interest of the people of the State.

It is discriminatory and the biggest cause of unemployment problem in the State. It has not a single benefit, he said.