BJP failed to respect mandate of Jammu: Harsh

RAMNAGAR: Accusing the BJP of betraying the sentiment of people of Jammu over a host of issues, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman-JKNPP and former Minister on Saturday said that by declining holiday on birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, it had caused the greatest disillusionment to its own electorates. He said that despite repeated assurances and re-assurances of reviewing and revising the holidays Calendar and including 23rd September in the list of gazette holidays, it failed to keep its word thereby causing huge disappointment to the very people who gave it 25 seats in Assembly besides both seats of Parliament. He was addressing a Mamoth public gathering in village Dheeran of Ramnagar Constituency.

“BJP has persistently belied the aspirations of Jammu people ever since its ascendance to power. Its cowardly surrenders before PDP are still a fresh in the minds of people. It was the BJP-PDP govt. which had refused to revive the practice of issuance of Dogra Certificate to Youth of Jammu. Again it was the BJP which followed the Kashmiri leaders dictations over Rassana issue and refused to hand over the case to CBI thereby causing huge public outrage in its own core constituency. Yet again, it’s the BJP govt. Which has refused to listen to the shrill cries of the nationalist people of Jammu region seeking lifting of ban on mobile internet services. Not only that the BJP made haughty claims of extension of Article 371 to J&K so as to save the lands and jobs of locals which too turned out to be a treacherous move to cheat people. And latest of its betrayals is the denial of holiday on 23rd September, the birthday of legendary Dogra Ruler who is considered a symbol of Dogra pride and honour” asserted Mr. Singh.

Maintaining that BJP had dishonoured the massive mandate given to it by Jammu region, Singh said that its power intoxicated leadership invariably demeaned and diminished Jammu. “Our development had been relegated to the back ground with entire focus on Kashmir even after Reorganization of the State. The teams of Union Ministries were regularly touring Kashmir with doles and incentives for its people to the neglect of Jammu. The HRD Ministry, the Minority Affairs Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry and Finance Ministry, all had something to after to Kashmir with Jammu region made to contact with deceptive promises and false rhetoric”.

Seeking the support of the people in the party’s fight against injustice, and bias against Jammu region, Singh said that NPP would persist with its campaign to oppose, expose and to finally depose the BJP for its politics of subterfuge and deception.