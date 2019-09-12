BJP failed to provide corruption free governance: Mula Ram

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and Senior Congress leader, Mula Ram demanded holding a detailed probe by Crime Branch against unprecedented corruption in functioning of the Jammu Municipal Corporation.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday, Mula Ram lambasted the previous BJP regime for promoting corruption in the State, alleging that Jammu Municipal Corporation is violating all norms while allotting development works.

He added that the previous regime witnessed a deep-rooted culture of patronised corruption in the State with none to take cognizance of public cries and frequent reports in media of wanton irregularities and bungling in function of JMC.

Mula Ram alleged that massive malpractice was detected in Jammu Municipal Corporation wherein BJP Corporator, during the General House Meeting, leveled serious allegations against Khilafwarzi wing of the Corporation.

Hari Singh Chib, President DCC Rural said that large number of unauthorised commercial as well as residential constructions going on in city, stands testimony to these allegations of corruption which is flourishing at an alarming speed. He added that there are a number of illegal constructions going on across Jammu city which speaks loud about suspicious role of enforcement officers of JMC.

Chib asserted that on one side BJP is claiming to provide corruption free governance while on other side, its own Corporator has leveled charges of corruption against Mayor JMC, belonging to BJP. Chib stated that there is a big nexus going on in Jammu Municipal Corporation.

“If we talk about the Safaikaramcharis, there is something in records and something different on ground,” he said, adding that development works in Jammu city are standstill due to lack of knowledge of officers sitting at helm of affairs.

Chib appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to order a probe into entire matter for exposing the nexus, failing which the Congress will come on roads and expose all wrong-doings of BJP.