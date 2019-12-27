BJP failed to keep promises on job quota

Prof Kalidass

Country voted BJP in 2014 Parliament Elections on the name of OBC face prime ministerial candidate who strongly emphasised on his made promises viz; (a) Prime Minister held in his first rally of 2014 Lok sabha elections in M A M Stadium Jammu in which he promised to implement apex court’s judgement of 1992 on Mandal report, besides repeated the same for about 20 times in Jammu province rallies. (b) Promised for two crore employments every year, a big solace for the qualified youth of the country who became optimists. (c) To bring back black money from Swiss banks which in turn every bank account holder will get Rs 15 lakh in his/her account. (d) Will bring soaring high prices of the daily use eatables besides the high prices of petrol and diesel. (e) Better education system in the country.

These were the some of the promises which were for the upliftment of the country men especially the youth in particular and public of the country totally trusted upon the Prime Minister Modi blindly and voted BJP on the name of Narendera Modi. But what happened during the reign of Prime Minister Modi in his first five years stint was totally opposite.

BJP Govt instead of implementing the Mandal report in Jammu and Kashmir, passed two reservation bills in March-April Assembly session of 2017,one for economically weaker ones among unreserved categories @ 6% and the other on the name of Pahari speaking people @ 3% but did not give any solace to those with whom Prime Minister Modi promised for Mandal report implementation, a policy totally against the state OBCs and that too in the name of OBC Prime Minister.

Prime Minister reneged twice over the promise of OBC census. What could be the reason and who mislead Prime Minister against the OBCs of the country in general and weaker sections of Jammu Kashmir union territory in particular.

The matter of abrogation of Article 370 could not bring any solace for those whose rights were looted on the name of art 370. The abrogation of Article 370 made by BJP govt could only change the sign board as Jammu Kashmir union territory in place of Jammu and Kashmir State, rest nothing could change as Indian constitution, apex court’s judgement on Mandal report and NCBC have still been made to stop at Lakhanpur in view of abrogation act published in The Gazette of India dated 9th of August 2019.

Instead of giving employments to the qualified youth as per the promise which was the duty of govt to create more and more vacancies, BJP govt did not fill up even the lakh of vacancies already lying vacant in different departments because of which public suffered much on one hand and the youth could not get job on the other hand, which created a distress among the public. Besides, the govt started its hidden agenda of privatisation which hurted the country men much in general and weaker sections of the society in particular who scared and scaring for their job loss under the BJP ruling in spite of their reservation quota.

To bring black money back from Swiss bank, a big

slogan but home minster Amit Shah converted it into a Jumla. Instead, the black money in Swiss bank raised to one and half times more which was pleaded by the govt as a good signal.

Privatisation of govt institutions has become the main agenda of bjp govt. Education sector was not given any attention and the govt educational institutions are suffering a lot from both infrastructure as well as from the qualified faculty. There is no enhancement in the education budget, instead education budget reduction is on the rise because of govt’s focus on the privatisation of education too to keep the poor away from education access. Railways like other departments have been touched for sale or on sale. Govt must adopt the education pattern of AAP’s Dehli Govt.

The Modi-BJP govt started another Hindutva governance, an open agenda of BJP to convert the democratic country into dictatorship. BJP on the name of OBC- PM, got thumping majority and instead of working on the made promises, BJPdrifted away from its lines shown to the people. BJP misters and chief minsters are giving statements regarding hindu country.

The working of BJP is more on Manusmriti’s implementation, people are understanding the hidden agenda of BJP and so drifting away from it slowly and steadily. Many BJP leaders talk of India as a 130 crore of Hindus society, they must define who are Hindus? Can they say from their hearts Hindus to those who are being beaten on entering temples, riding on horse, wearing new clothes, keeping moustaches and having own vehicles? To call them only Hindus is not sufficient unless equal treatment and equal rights are given to other categories are there as per

constitution.

BJP totally failed to up keep the respect and honour of the Naari Samaaj as criminal cases against women astonishingly increased during the bjp rule in which many BJP people were involved. So many cases of rapes occurred but no forceful condemnation from the govt side, especially from the Prime Minister.

Govt failed to make law for the death penalty to remove the inhuman elements from the society. People were on the roads for a stringent punishment for the rapists in the shortest period of time but govt did not plug the criminal lines ,a great resentment against the BJP govt. We must have peeped through the lens of our relations with the women who can be our daughters, sisters, wives and even mothers.

From political angle, there is no meaningful representations in BJP govt, both at the centre as well as at the states. Out of 25 Union Ministers, 23 are Brahamins and none is from OBCs, one can imagine the democratic set up in BJP.

The slogan “Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas” became a boon for BJP leaders and ministers. Sabka Ka Sath became a curse ” Satyanash” for others.

Demonetisation and GST spoiled the country’s public which means the country. The mediocre business man got finished. Demonetisation became a boon as a note exchange policy. Voters voted Modi, not BJP because he( Modi ) allured public with attractive needy slogans and voters trusted on him but PM did not go by his promises ,converting the slogans as false and kept himself and his party bjp indulged in sentimental matters ,a path to destroy the hormony of the country .Nothing has been done so far for the public interest and public upliftment. The other serious matter which can be considered as conspiracy against the PM Modi and Amit Shah in Jammu Kashmir union territory to defame them to lower their status by misleading them for the reasons best known to the bureaucrates as the statements of PM and Amit Shah do not match with the made rules after abrogation of Art 370.

Contrary to that What PM -BJP never promised in his manifesto have been done/ is being done, demonetisation, GST, Privatisation are the examples.

The Jharkhand assemly results is a trailer and full movie is waiting ahead. Before it that BJP bears a big political loss ,working on made promises of public interests is the only way.