BJP failed to frame multi-pronged strategy to address electricity issues: Bhalla

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Sunday expressed anguish over ongoing anti-working class policies of Central Government, which are causing innumerable hardships for common people in general and working class in particular.

Bhalla was interacting with eminent persons of Bahu Fort area under his mass contact programme in different areas of Gandhi Nagar constituency to listen to people’s grievances besides making efforts to address the same. On the occasion, people of the area submitted memorandum of demands to the former minister and sought necessary measures for redressal of their grievances.

Bhalla said that people, in various areas of Jammu, are receiving exorbitant electricity bills and are running from pillar to post for getting the same rectified without any fruitful results. Moreover, further adding to their woes, their electric connections have been cut by the Department due to failure to pay huge bill. “People are suffering without any fault. First PDD failed to collect monthly rent from them in time and now serving them huge bills (of months) with directions to pay the same in one go, which is quite difficult for a common man who is already facing huge hardships in managing family affairs due to soaring inflation and high rate of unemployment in J&K,” said Bhalla. He asked LG Murmu to come out with some amnesty scheme immediately, as done by previous governments in J&K from time to time.

“Cutting electricity connections will not serve the purpose of PDD but will only create panic among poor people. When people approached electricity department regarding huge bills, they were directed to pay the same in order to resume their electric connection and none listened to their pleas,” said Bhalla. “In fact, BJP Government failed to introduce any initiatives for upgrading power sector which could have a long-time impact on power generation and distribution, so that consumers get 24X7 power supply with 100 per cent electrification,” asserted Bhalla, adding, “There is no clarity and set procedure in public domain to reduce AT&C losses, strengthening sub-transmission distribution network and electrification of un-electrified household schemes like RAPDRP, IPDS, DDUGJY & RGGVY Phase-II and Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).”

Others present on the occasion included Deewan Chand, Sahil Shavotra (DYC Vice President), Pawan Kumar Market President, Kuldeep Kumar, Mangat Ram, Rufi Pajgotra, Shambu Nath, Bittu Shivotra and Bittu.