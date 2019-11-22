BJP failed to carry out development works in region: Manohar

State Times News

BILLAWAR: Former minister and President DCC Kathua Dr Manohar Lal Sharma while conducting a meeting of party councilors and workers at Billawar blamed previous BJP Govt in J&K for slow pace of developmental works in the state. He further said that BJP leadership even failed to fulfill pre-poll promises they made to the people of the Billawar such as District status to Billawar and many more.

Dr. Sharma criticized the mis-governance of BJP government due to which common masses are facing and feeling deceived. He said BJP govt failed to address the burning issue of unemployment due to which youths of the district and the state are feeling dejected and hopeless. He requested Honorable Lt. Governor to fill the vacant vacancies lying in various departments on priority basis to cater the rising problem of unemployment. He stated that many projects initiated by previous Congress government are still waiting for their completion since past 5 years as they were totally abandoned by BJP government. He further requested Lt. Governor look into matter of regularization of teachers and daily wagers in different departments which is a long pending demand and make sure they get their pending wages released at the earliest.