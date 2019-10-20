BJP expels more leaders for anti-party activities

STATE TIMES NEWS
NOWSHERA: Giving stern warning to its cadre
during ongoing Block Development Committee elections, BJP has expelled some
more leaders from the party on account of anti-party activities.
The
expelled leaders include Mohan Lal District President Kissan Morcha Nowshera,
Naresh Singh Chib District Secretary Nowshera, Vijay Kumar Sharma General
Secretary Siot Mandal of Nowshera District; Tarsem Sharma General Secretary
Mandal Sumb and Sukhjinder Singh (Bhola) Vice President Mandal Vijaypur of
Samba District.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B discharged from hospital
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper