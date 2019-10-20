BJP expels more leaders for anti-party activities

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Giving stern warning to its cadre during ongoing Block Development Committee elections, BJP has expelled some more leaders from the party on account of anti-party activities.

The expelled leaders include Mohan Lal District President Kissan Morcha Nowshera, Naresh Singh Chib District Secretary Nowshera, Vijay Kumar Sharma General Secretary Siot Mandal of Nowshera District; Tarsem Sharma General Secretary Mandal Sumb and Sukhjinder Singh (Bhola) Vice President Mandal Vijaypur of Samba District.