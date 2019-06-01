BJP duped Jammu of its share in Union Cabinet: Sadhotra

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ajay Sadhotra, former Minister and senior National Conference leader on Friday said that BJP has duped the people of Jammu of their rightful share in the Union Cabinet after getting huge mandate in 2019 Parliament elections by giving Minister of State Berth (Half Ministry).

Addressing youth workers of Marh Block here, Sadhotra said BJP has taken Jammu people for granted and duped Jammu people by giving a post of Minister of State in the Union Cabinet.

“It is a great insult to the people of Jammu as they have been deprived of their rightful share. It is a lust for power over the pride and aspirations of the people of Jammu,” he added.

Sadhotra said that time and again BJP is ignoring the right of people of this region. “In 2014, BJP got huge mandate in State Assembly but the people felt cheated by the party. The sense of cheating has housed the hearts and mind of the matured and right thinking people of Jammu,” he said.

Sadhotra reminded that in 1996 four MLAs were elected from Jammu District (old) and five Minister Berths were given to Jammu district in government headed by Dr Farooq Abdullah and in 2009, National Conference gave large representation to the Jammu region in the government headed by Omar Abdullah.

“It shows the National Conference’s concern and interest to the problems of the people of Jammu region. Only National Conference can fulfill the genuine urges and aspirations of the people of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir,” he asserted.

Sadhotra asked the people to watch the depth of power lust of BJP and neglect of Jammu region and give befitting reply at appropriate time so that the Jammu region could get its due share and every person gets justice.