BJP dominates Jammu region; no significant headway in Kashmir

State Times News

Jammu: The BJP has improved its performance in Jammu and Ladakh regions by securing a vote share of 46.4 per cent in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls but failed to make any significant headway in the Kashmir Valley where polling percentage was low.

As per the official data released by the Election Commission (EC), the BJP managed to have 46.4 per cent vote share mainly from Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats, thereby retaining the three constituencies.

The BJP’s vote share in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls was 34.40 per cent.

The vote share shows that the BJP is leading in 27 out of 41 assembly seats in these three parliamentary constituencies.

In the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP got a vote share of 61.38 per cent in the 2019 polls compared to 46.76 per cent in 2014, reflecting a significant improvement in the saffron party’s performance compared to the last general elections.

BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir’s last prince Karan Singh. Jitendra Singh polled 7,24,311 or 61.38 per cent votes.

However, the BJP managed to get only 2.96 per cent of votes in the Kashmir Valley which is slightly higher than 1.33 per cent as compared to the 2014 polls.

The Kashmir Valley recorded a low turnout where only 8.76 per cent of people polled their votes in Anantnag, 14.1 per cent in Srinagar and 34.71 in Baramulla. The overall voting percentage in the state fell to 44.51 per cent which is nearly five per cent less than in 2014 when the figures stood at 49.52.

The National Conference bagged all the three seats in the Valley, where polls were marred by threats from separatists and terror groups. The party was contesting only three seats from Valley and left other three for its alliance partner Congress.

The Congress, which contested five seats in Jammu and Kashmir and lost all, polled 1,011,527 votes taking 28.5 per cent share of total votes polled, statistics said.

The Congress has increased its vote share by 5 per cent but failed to convert it into seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 22.90 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress bagged two seats with 19.11 per cent vote share.

The NC polled 2,80,356 votes (7.89 per cent vote share) out of the total votes polled, it said. The party won in three seats of Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.

For the NC, Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar seat and got 1,06,750 votes, which is 51 per cent of the votes polled.

In North Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, who won the seat, polled 1,33,426 votes, which is 29.9 per cent of votes polled.

NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi, who won Anantnag seat, got 40,180 votes or 32 per cent of the votes polled.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vote share dipped from 20.50 per cent in 2014, when it bagged three seats, to just 2.4 per cent (84,054 votes). It lost all three seats.