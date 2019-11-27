BJP disrespects Constitution as reflected in Maharashtra: Bhardwaj

State Times News

Bishnah: Senior Congress leader Mohinder Bhardwaj has said that the Constitution of India adopted by the country 70 years back is the guiding principal for the nation and all those connected with its framing particularly Baba Sahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who was chairman of the constituent assembly that constructed the Constitution, were true visionaries who laid the path for Independent India’s future journey. The indebted nation pays glowing tributes to them on this pious occasion of the 70 anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the country. Addressing a function organised here by the residents of Arnia in connection with the Constitution Day celebrations on Tuesday, Bhardwaj rued that this pious occasion has been ruined by the ruling BJP’s never-ending lust for power which has been aided and abetted by the Central Government. Pointing out to the happenings in Maharashtra and unsuccessful attempts by the BJP and the Union Government to circumvent the constitutional process and precedents to deprive the united front of the opposition to form the government in the state, he said that it amply reflected that Central Government has no respect either for the Constitution or the democratic values enshrined in the document. It also shows that the ruling party’s love for Dr Ambedkar is a sham and only meant to misguide vast expanse of his followers for votes.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Ashok Dubey (organising secretary PCCI), Kailash Saini (Counsellor Municipal Committee Arnia), M.A Bhatti, Krishan Saini (Block President Congress Arnia), Surinder Singh, Subhash Chander, Raj Kumar (Nambardar), Dr. Nagar Mal Choudhary, Manohar Lal and Rakesh.