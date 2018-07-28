BJP discusses election strategy

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: BJP Jammu and Kashmir led by its State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul conducted series of meetings of Shakti Kendra Pramukhs of Chhamb Constituency, District Team of Akhnoor BJP, District Morcha Presidents and Mandal Presidents to discuss the strategy for approaching elections of Panchayat, Municipality Corporation and Parliament.

MLA Akhnoor Rajeev Sharma, MLA Chhamb Dr. Krishan Lal, BJP State Secretaries Rajinder Sharma and Parduman Singh also addressed the meetings.

Ashok Kaul, while addressing the meetings, focussed on the organisational matters. He threadbare discussed all the local issues within the meetings. He asked the BJP leaders to strengthen the organisational structure of the party in their respective areas. He prompted them to hasten the formation of booth level structure particularly Navrattans of the party while involving more youth in the party. He asked them to work with a vision to ensure party’s win in all the approaching elections.

Kaul also individually discussed the strategy about the Panchayat, Muncipal Corporation and Parliament elections with the leaders present. He said that although the Panchayati elections will not be fought on any particular party’s symbol but still the party leaders have to ensure that the like-minded and good people must win in the elections.

MLAs Rajeev Sharma and Dr. Krishan Lal threw light on various developmental tasks undertaken in their respective constituencies and claimed that all the development has been carried out with zero tolerance to corruption. They also emphasised on the benefit of public welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uplift the status of the masses and said that only BJP can guarantee the factual and holistic development of the persons living at the edge of society. District President Manmohan Singh also presented details of the various organisational programme undertaken.

Prabhari for Akhnoor Bharat Bhushan, State Media Secretary Suraj Singh, SC Morcha State President Jagdish Bhagat, District President Manmohan Singh, State Additional Office Secretary Suresh Sharma, Jugal Dogra, Pawan Gupta, Capt. Shobha Ram, Vikram Singh, G. H. Chib, Ramesh Khajuria, Jagan Nath Sharma, Ram Lal Sharma, Kamal Bhagat were among the prominent persons present in the meetings.