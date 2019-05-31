BJP demeaned, insulted Jammu’s mandate: NC

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference on Thursday accused BJP of demeaning and insulting massive Jammu’s mandate received in 2014 by superimposing its lust for power over pride and aspirations of self-respecting people of the region.

“The 2014 Jammu mandate was not so weak to have not been negotiated and bargained for rotational Chief Ministership, while entering into North Pole-South Pole alliance with PDP, twice between 2015 and 2016,” National Conference Provincial Spokesperson, Madan Mantoo said in a statement issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here, adding that anti-climax of BJP’s brazen political opportunism shocked politically matured people of Jammu when it hobnobbed with a two-member party of north Kashmir and enthusiastically agreed to play second fiddle to it.

The spokesperson said that the memory of Jammu people is not so short to forget how the 25-member strong BJP contingent extended support to Peoples’ Conference Chairperson, Sajjad Gani Lone as Chief Minister ahead of the dissolution of Legislative Assembly. How can a party that could not assert its massive strength to stake claim for Chief Ministership keep showing day dreams to people of Jammu for having the one this time around, he asked.

Reacting to a statement of BJP spokesperson in reaction to the press conference of Devender Singh Rana, Provincial President National Conference, Mantoo said that instead of responding to key issues he, as usual, indulged in rhetoric by repeating beaten track and monologue. He said that Jammu is not ignorant about developmental initiatives taken during NC dispensations in the region, which require volumes to spell out. He observed that BJP cheerleaders, who happened to be part of National Conference at some point of time, must be knowing well all this but tend to behave like ignorant. Ignorance about facts is no excuse, he said and urged such leaders to see through the past after removing their myopic lenses. “Everything will appear crystal clear to them once they do so,” he added.

As regards the issues pertaining to citizenship rights to West Pakistan Refugees, declaration of holiday on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh or cancellation of holiday on account of Martyrs Day, Mantoo asked BJP as to what it did in this regard during over three years while being part of the Government in Jammu and Kashmir. As far as respite to displaced refugees is concerned, the people know how BJP sabotaged the National Conference government’s recommendations on one-time settlement compensation of Rs 25 lakh by downgrading it to meager Rs 5 lakh, he added.

Madan Mantoo said that it doesn’t augur well for BJP to speak about performance of others, as its National President, Amit Shah had to cut a sorry figure and apologise to people of Jammu immediately after fall of the Government for failures and non-performance of the his ministers in Jammu and Kashmir coalition dispensation. The observations, Amit Shah made in his public speech in the periphery of Jammu Parade Ground, was serious reflection on the intent and performance of Jammu BJP ministers. “They caused huge embarrassment to their national leadership and have now cheeks to sit on judgment about performance of others,” the spokesperson said, adding that the BJP former ministerial stock in the coalition government may be satisfied over their ‘individual achievements’ during three years’ nightmarish rule but Jammu has suffered immensely, be it development sector or granting jobs to educated unemployed, implementation of welfare schemes for poor to upkeep of utility services and so on.

The spokesperson advised Jammu BJP leadership to have some sort of introspection and ‘Manthan’ and apologise to sagacious and self-respecting people of Jammu for ditching them. “They cannot hide themselves under the umbrella of national leadership, as their role as local public representatives for addressing local issues has been quite dismal,” he maintained.

The spokesperson assured BJP leadership that National Conference will improve and repeat its 1996 tally in ensuing elections. “If they have any doubt, let they too seek early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and see for themselves how these pan out for people of the State,” he added.

The National Conference again asked BJP to list ten achievements taken by its Government in the state during over three years for the growth of Jammu region.