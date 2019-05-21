BJP demands seats for POJK displaced persons

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Bhartiya Janata Party demanded that after long struggle for more than seven decades, time has come to do complete justice to displaced persons of areas of Jammu and Kashmir state which are under illegal occupation of Pakistan, by providing legal and constitutional recognition to their rights.

Chief Spokesperson of State Bhartiya Janata Party Sunil Sethi said that Nation is bound by Parliamentary Resolution of taking back areas of the state illegally occupied both by Pakistan and China and it is right of displaced persons from all these areas and their generations to have option of settling in their heritage areas after those are freed. He said Continued Occupation illegally of these areas by two hostile Neighboring Countries is defeat of Peaceful Coexistence of International Community and the World bodies should focus on this issue to force return of occupied territories to India and India should adopt all ways and means to reclaim its territories.

Sunil Sethi further noted that till the territories are reclaimed and process of settlement started , rights of persons who have been displaced from these areas should be recognized and honoured to give them due place in reprensentive Governance by providing for separate seats in Parliament and state Assembly as also in State Legislative Council for them . This will empower the community who has been suffering silently for more than seven decades.

He also demanded reservation and creation of special seats in technical education and higher and specialized education institutions for the children from Community to provide avenues for their meaningful growth as is being done for Internally Displaced Community of the state within and outside the State. The nation need to note the plight and suffering of large number of persons belonging to the community who have been suffering as a result of independence and events which took place thereafter because of Incompetent and Inhuman handling of situation by Congress and National Conference.