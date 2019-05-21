BJP demands seats for POJK displaced persons

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: State Bhartiya Janata Party demanded that after long struggle for more than seven decades, time has come to do complete justice to displaced persons of areas of Jammu and Kashmir state which are under illegal occupation of Pakistan, by providing legal and constitutional recognition to their rights.
Chief Spokesperson of State
Bhartiya Janata Party Sunil Sethi said that Nation is bound by Parliamentary
Resolution of taking back areas of the state illegally occupied both by
Pakistan and China and it is right of displaced persons from all these areas
and their generations to have option of settling in their heritage areas after
those are freed. He said Continued Occupation illegally of these areas by two
hostile Neighboring Countries is defeat of Peaceful Coexistence of
International Community and the World bodies should focus on this issue to
force return of occupied territories to India and India should adopt all ways
and means to reclaim its territories.
Sunil Sethi further noted that till
the territories are reclaimed and process of settlement started , rights of
persons who have been displaced from these areas should be recognized and
honoured to give them due place in reprensentive Governance by providing for
separate seats in Parliament and state Assembly as also in State Legislative
Council for them . This will empower the community who has been suffering
silently for more than seven decades.
He also demanded reservation and
creation of special seats in technical education and higher and specialized
education institutions for the children from Community to provide avenues for
their meaningful growth as is being done for Internally Displaced Community of
the state within and outside the State. The nation need to note the plight and
suffering of large number of persons belonging to the community who have been
suffering as a result of independence and events which took place thereafter
because of Incompetent and Inhuman handling of situation by Congress and
National Conference.
