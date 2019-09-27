BJP demands roll-back of recent JKP recruitment notices

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party expressed solidarity with youth of border belt belonging to West Pakistan refugee community, as they are being debarred from applying for the posts of constables in Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP).

Brig Anil Gupta, State Spokesperson of the Party, has expressed dismay at the fact that the State Subject has been kept as main criteria for applying for the posts of constables in Woman Police Battalion and Border Police Battalion with 60 per cent reserved quota for residents of border districts. “The epoch-making decision taken by Modi government to abrogate discriminatory Art 35A was aimed solely at removing this discrimination and hence there is no justification in continuing with the old system of State Subject being mandatory for seeking jobs in the State,” said Brig Gupta.

“None other than the Prime Minister of India, in his address to the nation after the Parliamentary decision had said, ‘We as a nation, as a family, have taken a historic decision. A system due to which brothers and sisters of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of many rights and which was a big obstacle to their development that system has been done away with.’ How can any authority stick to a system that has been done away with by the Parliament of India? It appears to be an oversight, may be the notification had been prepared before this decision. In any case, it has to be rolled back and there are no two ways about it,” demanded Brig Gupta adding that BJP will never allow this injustice to be done any more to citizens of the State, who are all equal and there is no special category.

BJP appealed to the State Administration to intervene and issue suitable instructions to DGP J&K to withdraw the notice and issue fresh notification without State Subject being a mandatory requirement. In case of any legal lacuna, the recruitment process should be held in abeyance till October 31 and a fresh notification be issued thereafter, recommended Brig Gupta.