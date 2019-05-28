BJP demands inquiry in issuance of circular No 30-GAD

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing concern on recently issued Government circular no 30-GAD of 2019, dated May 24, 2019, through medium of which it was ordered that any person, appointed on adhoc/ contractual/ consolidated/ temporary-basis after imposition of ban on such engagements i.e., on or after April 29, 2010 in contravention of provisions of J&K Civil Services (Special provision) Act, 2010, shall forthwith cease to continue and those persons engaged as casual / seasonal / need-based workers after imposition of ban on such engagements i.e., on or after 17th March, 2015 without specific approval of competent authority or without following the procedure, shall cease to continue forthwith, BJP State President, Ravinder Raina took up the matter with the Governor, Satya Pal Malik for further necessary action.

Raina informed that the Governor has issued a clarification in this regard that the aforesaid circular is being misread and further told that there is no blanket ban on appointment of such seasonal, casual and need-based workers engaged on or after March 17, 2015 provided they were engaged after approval of the competent authorities i.e., respective major heads of the Departments.

Raina said that BJP is concerned about poor persons of the State, who were engaged on need / casual-basis by the respective Departments after approval of competent authorities. He further urged the Governor to immediately release the pending salary of these poor employees, which till date, has not been released for months together.

Raina further assured the employees engaged even in violation of minor procedural requirements or where minor irregularities were committed, that their cases shall also be taken up with concerned authorities, so that no injustice is done with them also.

BJP State Spokesperson, Advocate Abhinav Sharma further called upon the authorities concerned to hold a detailed inquiry into issuance of circular no 30-GAD of 2019, dated May 24, 2019 as the aforesaid circular is nothing but has circulated the law already in-force since 2010 in form of special provision act and since 2017, in form of SRO-520 and there was no requirement to issue such a circular after a period of nine years and two years, after passing of special provision act and SRO-520 respectively to create confusion in minds of poor employees, as if the State Government is going to terminate the services of seasonal / need based/ casual employees, despite fact they were engaged after approval of competent authorities, for which clarification has been given by the Governor on intervention of BJP that no such ban has been imposed.