BJP demands compensation to fruit growers of Chenab region at par with Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: While standing with fruit growers of Chenab region, who suffered huge losses due to recent rains and untimely hailstorm, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) unit Doda demanded compensation for fruit growers of erstwhile Distt-Doda at par with Kashmir.

The BJP District Secretary Doda, Sanjay Saraf along other office bearers and farmers hold a press conference at Bhadarwah on Monday.

Sanjay Saraf has urged the governor administration to announce compensation for the fruit growers of erstwhile District Doda (including Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts), who had suffered huge losses in their orchardists.

While addressing Media persons, BJP leader reiterated that the untimely hailstorm wreaked havoc with fruit industry damaging fruit trees across Chenab Valley.

Beside compensation policy at par with Kashmir, he also demanded cold storage unit for Bhadarwah, beside marketing initiative as government has taken for Kashmiri fruit growers.

Prominent among those who participated in the Press Conference include Sanjay Saraf District Secretary BJP unit Doda, Omichand Secretary Kisaan Morcha, Sanjay Kotwal District Secretary Kisaan Morcha, Satish Kotwal VHP, Devinder Kumar and Karmesh Singh, beside farmers Ajay Kumar, Chunni Lal, Amresh Kotwal and Kartar Singh.