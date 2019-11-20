BJP delegation meets Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Tuesday. The delegation led by Ravinder Raina, comprising of former Minister, Shakti Parihar and other party functionaries put forth range of public importance issues including construction of Border bunkers and strengthening of VDCs. Lt. Governor urged them to continue their sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper