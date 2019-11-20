BJP delegation meets Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Tuesday. The delegation led by Ravinder Raina, comprising of former Minister, Shakti Parihar and other party functionaries put forth range of public importance issues including construction of Border bunkers and strengthening of VDCs.

Lt. Governor urged them to continue their sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.