BJP deceiving people of Jammu: Madan Lal

AKHNOOR: Former Member of Parliament Madan Lal Sharma held the public meeting on Sunday and Lohri Milan of Akhnoor Congress workers. He wished a prosperous Lohri to the people of Jammu and the block committee members.

In the meeting appointment of the Block Congress Committees of Akhnoor was also announced by DCC Rural President Hari Singh Chib who presided over the meeting . Senior Congress leader Bansi Lal Gupta was appointed as the President of Block Congress Committee Akhnoor and Gurbachan Singh was appointed as the President of Block Congress Committee Maira Mandrain as per approval of DCC Rural President Hari Singh Chib.

While speaking in the meeting Madan Lal Sharma said that BJP is deceiving the people of Jammu by their different stands on all issues of Jammu. The state leaders of BJP given statment while the central leaders give another statement on the same issue.

Sharma also said that government has failed to control the rising prices of items of daily use and inflation is at a all time high. Also no employment opportunities are being generated by government and those already in jobs are becoming jobless due to failed economic policies of the government.

Madan asked the newly appointed Block Presidents to work at Grass Root level to strengthen the Congress.

In the meeting, Youth Congress leader Satish Sharma said that he will continue his fight for the rights of the youth of Jammu. The BJP Government was trying to deprive the youth of J&K from jobs by allowing outsiders to apply in recent published jobs for High Court but had to withdraw the notification after strong protest from congress party. Satish said that not even a single job will go to any non resident and only the youth of J&K has the right on jobs in state.

Others who spoke in the meeting were Former VC OBC Board Kuldeep Verma, Rohit Sharma, Parveen Kumar BDC Chairman Samwan, Uttam Singh Ex Corporator Rahul Tandon Youth District President Jammu Urban, Bansi Lal, Gurbachan Singh, Babu ram, PadamDev Singh , Mohan Singh, Kalidas, Omprakash, Karnail, Singh, Madan Lal, Omprakash, Gian Chand, Baldev Singh Ex ZEO and others.