BJP deceived IB, LoC dwellers: Sadhotra

JAMMU: BJP has deceived International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) dwellers under the garb of giving reservation to about four lakh people living along (IB by getting a bill passed for reservation to International Border (IB) inhabitants, said Ajay Sadhotra, former Minister and senior leader National Conference.

Sadhotra said 5.5. lakh people living along LoC were enjoying 3 per cent reservation quota in government employment and educational institutions earlier.

Now, after the passing of recent Bill, this 3 per cent reservation is to be shared with four lakh IB people, he said adding that this 3 per cent reservation is an extension of reservation granted to LoC dwellers.

In nutshell, he said, the border people of LoC and IB have been deceived as IB and LoC shall get 1.5 per cent reservation each.

Former Minister said BJP has done cruel joke with LoC and IB dwellers and has taken Jammu people for granted.

“Such acts of BJP are creating alienation among common Jammuites,” he said adding that BJP is only making hollow and tall sentimental slogans to fetch votes from Jammu people.

National Conference leader demanded that IB people should be given separate reservation of 3 per cent.

“We must salute border dwellers as they are brave people and face lot of problems and difficult situations and instead of giving them sense of belonging and gratitude, BJP is undermining and playing with their sacrifices,” Sadhotra said.

He appealed to all the parties in Rajya Sabha to get the bill amended and ensure that LoC reservation is not touched and IB people get additional 3 per cent reservation.