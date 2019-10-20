BJP dares Congress to clarify its stand on Articles 370, 35A

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking Congress to task for criticising BJP for abrogating Articles 370 & 35A, the party has dared Congress to openly declare that it would restore the abrogated articles whenever it returns to power rather than emotionally exploiting the people through irresponsible statements.

Brig Anil Gupta, State Spokesperson of the party has castigated the JKPCC for blaming BJP, RSS for not speaking truth over Kashmir situation through weird logic of comparing special status of the state with the issue of domicile.

Brig Gupta said that dubious and discriminatory Articles 370 and 35A did not guarantee only certain exclusive rights to the residents of the state over lands and jobs but also encouraged separatism and secession because they drew a distinction between the state and rest of the country as well as between its permanent residents and other citizens of the country.

“Congress knows it very well but lacks the guts to accept that it encouraged the concept of ‘state within a state’ by permitting a separate constitution, separate flag, residuary powers to the legislature in matters other defence, foreign affairs and communications. It severely restricted the application of Constitution of India and the statues framed in public interest by the Parliament of India,” Brig Gupta said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

“On the other hand, for a domicile certificate you need not be born in that state or UT. It is given after you have resided in the area for the specified period which varies from state to State. It is only a residency certificate and required for availing quota in educational institutes and specified government jobs,” asserted Brig Gupta.

Explaining further he said, “It is the responsibility of every government to protect the rights of its citizens but it should not be at the cost of denial to others. There is nothing wrong in the concept of domicile. It is applicable in every state/UT in the country. Why should the citizens of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh be deprived of the same? Domicile certificate does not mean that other Indian nationals cannot seek admission or apply for jobs. It only gives preference to local residents in specified cases.” Is there any comparison between the abrogated articles and the issue of domicile, Congress needs to explain rather than mislead the public through illogical statements.