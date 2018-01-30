BJP creates ruckus in JK Council over NC MLC’s remarks

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The ruling BJP today created a ruckus in the Legislative Council demanding an apology from a National Conference MLC for raising the issue of ‘azadi’ on the floor of the House.

As the House began for the day, BJP members led by MLC Surinder Ambardar stood up and protested against NC MLC Showkat Ahmed Ganie.

Amid noisy scenes, they demanded an apology from the NC legislator. They also entered into a verbal duel with NC members over the issue.

Later Chairman Haji Anayat Ali intervened and told the house that words spoken by Ganie have been expunged so members should sit down.

Ganie yesterday raised the issue of ‘azadi’ on the floor of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, drawing angry protests from BJP members.

Later, Ali expunged the NC member’s remarks.

Ganie made the remarks while taking part in a debate on the deaths of two civilians in alleged firing by security forces in Shopian district on Saturday.

Ganie also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and called such incidents as “grim”.

He said he dialogue process should be started with all stakeholders to ensure permanent peace.

Criticising Ganie for his remarks, Minister for Public Works Department Naeem Akhtar said those taking oath under the Constitution should not make such comments.

BJP MLC Ashok Khajuria asked Ganie to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. However, NC member refused to do so, triggering an angry exchange. (PTI)