BJP constitutes team of Transport, Weaver & Artisans Cells

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Transport Cell State Convenor Darshan Singh in consultation with BJP State President Ravinder Raina, BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul and All Cells Incharge Varinderjeet Singh has constituted State team of the Cell.

Javed Ahmad Sheikh, Darshan Sharma and Sameer Singh (Shamsher) has been nominated as Co- Convenors of the Cell, Amar Singh as Media Secretary and Ch. Karnail Singh as Cashier of the cell.

The State Members of the Cell are Raj Kumar, Kuldeep Raj, Sanjay Gupta, Prem Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Onkar Singh, Madan Lal Dubey and Vikas Kumar.

Meanwhile, Weaver & Artisans Cell of BJP J&K State Convenor Balkrishan Koul in consultation with BJP State President Ravinder Raina, BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul and All Cells Incharge Varinderjeet Singh also constituted team of the Cell.

Ramesh Verma is nominated as Incharge of District Kathua, Samba and Billawar for the Cell, Veena K. Bakshi as Incharge of District Jammu West, Sushma as Inchage of District R S Pura, Kuldeep Bhan as Incharge of Social Media, Bootaram as Incharge of District Jammu, R.L. Choudhary as Co-Convenor & Office Public Secretary, Duni Chand as Incharge of districts Doda & Kishtwar, Zahra Bano as Incharge of District Kargil & Leh, Vinod Koul as Incharge of Kashmir, Shaban Bhat as Incharge of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian and Amrik Singh is nominated as Incharge of district Udhampur.