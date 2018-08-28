BJP conducts meeting, discusses Panchayat elections

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAMBAN: BJP Ramban District conducted a meeting ahead of the announcements for Panchayat and Urban Local Body Elections (ULB) in the state. The meeting was addressed by BJP State Vice-President and Prabhari for Ramban District Rajeev Charak along with District President Ramesh Sharma, MLA Neelam Langeh and other senior leaders.

State Anusuchit Jati Morcha President Jagdish Bhagat, Co-Incharge Gaje Singh Rana, Vipan Sharma, Sham Singh Katoch, Vijay Singh, Ram Kumar Gupta, S. Ravinder Singh, Rashpaul Singh were among the other prominent BJP leaders present in the meeting.

Rajeev Charak, while addressing the meeting, focused on the ground level working by all the BJP leaders. He said that all the senior leaders have the duty to make sure the win of coming Panchayat elections. He prompted all to select the right candidates for the Panchayat elections. He said that the key work at the booth level by all the leaders will be key to the win in the elections. He said that the party leaders will have to make sure that the right candidates are supported by the party leaders while considering their background and ideologies.

Neelam Langeh enumerated various achievements by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre Government for the remotest areas. He said that the area has witnessed unprecedented growth and development under the present regime. He also expressed confidence that the BJP supported candidates will put up a good show in the Panchayat elections.

Ramesh Sharma conducted the meeting proceedings and provided the senior leaders with the detailed organizational minutiae.