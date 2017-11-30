BJP condemns burning down of its leader’s house in Sopore

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP today denounced the “appalling act” in which a newly built house of a Kashmir based leader was torched by miscreants in the Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir.

We denounce this appalling act in which a newly built house of a Kashmir based BJP leader was brought down after being torched by miscreants in Sopore, the party’s state chief Sat Sharma told reporters here.

BJP leader (Constituency Incharge) Farooq Ahmad Rather was not present at his house when the shocking incident occurred in the Dangarpora village, four kilometres away from the main town.

The miscreants also threatened him at his other residence.

Sharma, while condemning the incident, said that this ongoing onslaught of miscreants over BJP leaders in Kashmir was disgusting because the militants, separatists and the opposition were terrified by the pace of development of favourable conditions in Kashmir, decrease in radicalism and improved performance of students.

The incident occurred just a few days after the brutal killing of youth BJP leader Gowhar Ahmad Bhat.

Sharma said the BJP led NDA government at Centre and the BJP-PDP government in the state were committed to the development of common masses.

He said that the civil society of Kashmir has to take initiative as it has a major role in returning the Valley to its pristine glory.

He said that the youth of Kashmir were performing well at all competitive platforms, which is a positive sign for the return of peace and prosperity.

PTI