BJP committed to safety of women: Raina

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Terming the move as the positive development for health of society, in which the Governor N.N Vohra gave his nod on ordinance, advocating the death penalty for raping a girl below 12 years of age, BJP State Chief welcomed and termed it as a big step taken, considering the safety of women.

BJP State President and MLA Nowshera, Ravinder Raina said that under the present amendment ordinance, raping a girl under the age of 12 years will invite death sentence where as for a woman under 16 years of age will invite 20 years imprisonment which may extend to the remainder of convict’s life. This will also involve that inquiry be completed at the fastest pace, he said.

He further said that an exemplary and deterrent punishment is the need of the hour and this step confirms the BJP’s commitment to ensure safety of women.

Raina said that the enforcement of law was the top priority of the BJP led NDA Government at the Centre as well as the alliance government in the State of Jammu and Kashmir but at the same time society has a lot of responsibilities on its shoulder by working on the psychology of the masses constituting the society itself.

He stated that along with ensuring the safety for women, we also need to talk for the basic ethics and moral values in the society at large. One should be automated in his subconscious mind that what is right and what is wrong, he asserted.

Raina further stated that BJP under the strong and dedicated leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will ensure the safety of all vulnerable sections of society. Those who have power, also have the moral obligation to defend all those who need their support and stand, and BJP will ensure this, he said.

State BJP Chief also said that BJP is working on the basic fundamental of ‘Antodaya’, which just not restricts itself at the talk of development, but ensures the holistic approach to everyone, everywhere.