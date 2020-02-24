BJP committed to overall development: Randhawa

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is committed for all round development of all the hamlets of Jammu and Kashmir as it believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’.

It was stated by former MLC, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, while kick-starting the construction work of a lane and drain at village Hakkal Ward No-4 in Raipur Domana Constituency which was a long pending demand of the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that the locals were suffering a lot as there was no lane and drain in the area and people were used to pass through filthy water logged in the lane which was posing a great threat in spreading an epidemic. He said that since independence the locals were demanding construction of lane and drain but no heed was paid to their demand.

On the insistence of the locals and the former minister an amount of Rs 5.5 lakh was released from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) of the MLC work on which was started today. He expressed his satisfaction that the villagers would not suffer anymore.

“The BJP and its leaders are committed to win the trust of the people through development and all the hamlets of Jammu and Kashmir would soon be developed on the modern lines”, Randhawa added. He said that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has many development projects in its kitty for J&K and would be announced in phased manner in the coming future.

Others present on the occasion included Avtar Singh Naib Sarpanch, Sunil Kumar, Ved Prakash (Both Panch), Amrik Singh Councilor, Capt Kehar Singh, Ravinder Charak, Pitamber Lal, Yash Pal Singh and Hans Raj.