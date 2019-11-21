BJP committed to good governance, unprecedented development: Yudhvir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Claiming that things are changing fast in Jammu and Kashmir UT with regard to facilities and public service utilities, BJP J&K General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi said that Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to provide model governance and extend exemplary development initiatives in UT J&K so that people soon shall forget the simmering pain and agony which they faced in the last over 70 years’ spell of discrimination and disregard by the dynast politicians whose lopsided mindset has dented the psyche of residents of this region who till now were longing for mere basic facilities.

Sethi said this while inaugurating a store at Bishnah, Jammu on Wednesday. He was Chief Guest on the occasion along with BJP Cashier Prabhat Singh.

He congratulated the owner Surinder Kumar of the Daily Needs store for opening this facility and anticipated that the venture will flourish and prove useful to the people living in the vicinity.