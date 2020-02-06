BJP cheating people over domicile law: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lambasting BJP for its flip-flop over the issue of domicile law for J&K, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Wednesday said that highly incongruous and contradictory statements made by its leadership had created huge embitterment in hearts and minds of people, especially youth.

Addressing media persons here, Harsh revealed that BJP leadership was taking one stand while addressing public gatherings but issuing exactly opposite statements during the course of Parliamentary proceedings. He was referring to reply of G Kishan Raddy in Parliament on 4th February in response to a question by Natrajan M P, wherein the Union MoS Home had categorically stated that ‘as on date, the Government has not taken any decision regarding domicile law in J&K’.

Harsh said that the statement of the Union MoS denying any such proposal for domicile law in J&K had exposed BJP leadership yet again for its treacherous politics. The Parliament reply has falsified the lofty claims repeatedly made by Central and J&K BJP leaders as well as UT administration that a domicile law was in the offing and that Home Ministry was shortly issuing a notification in this regard, he said, adding that it was not the first time that Union Home Ministry had denied any such proposal, as in previous session of Parliament also held in December last, it had made similar statement in Lok Sabha.

Accusing BJP leadership of skullduggery and deceptive politics, Harsh Dev Singh cautioned the saffron party to refrain from taking people of J&K for granted.

Gagan Pratap Singh State Secretary JKNPP and Surinder Chouhan District President Jammu (Rural) JKNPP were also present on the occasion.