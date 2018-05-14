BJP celebrates Raina’s appointment as party head

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The BJP team of Nowshera Constituency under the supervision of Ashok Verma welcomed and congratulated MLA Ravinder Raina for his appointment as Head of the State BJP. He was taken around in the shape of a big rally amid beating of drums and slogans.

The party also distributed sweets and said that BJP will get new strength under the leadership of Ravinder Raina because of his experience of RSS and that of steering BJYM as its head.

Prominent among those present include BJP District President Capt Som Datt, Narender Sharma, Neena Sharma State General Secretary Mahila Morcha, Mool Raj Sharma, Ripu Daman Kohli, Sanjay Raina, Paramjit Singh, Rinku Sahney and Slochna Sharma.