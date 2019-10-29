BJP celebrates Diwali with religious fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State unit led by its State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul along with former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta and other senior party functionaries celebrated Diwali with full zeal and religious fervour amongst lightning of earthen lamps, Pooja and enchanting devotional songs in a function held at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

All the leaders and activists of party wished each other and prayed to the Goddess Durga and God Ganesh for peace, prosperity and progress of the region and nation. Ashok Kaul, praying for the peace and prosperity of newly carved out UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, wished the countrymen and party leaders on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and prayed to the Almighty to bestow peace and happiness upon the vast lands of the nation and world.

Kavinder Gupta, in his address termed this Diwali as the occasion of real excitement and thanked the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking the shackles of Articles 370 and 35(A).

Wishing all BJP activists and countrymen, Sat Sharma said that the occasion teaches us to follow the path of truth and fight for the right cause.

Chander Mohan Gupta, said that on the auspicious day, we all must also remember sacrifices of all those, who sacrificed their lives and struggled enormously for better future of J&K. Pt Vipan Shastri performed Pooja on the occasion.

State Vice-Presidents Rajiv Charak, Parmod Kapahi, State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi, State Secretaries Rajinder Sharma, Arvind Gupta, Jugal Gupta, Parduman Singh, Veenu Khanna, Rekha Manhas, Adv Sunil Sethi, Pt Ashok Khajuria, Varinderjit Singh, Tilak Gupta, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Prem Gupta, Girdhari Lal Raina, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Ayodhya Gupta, Jugal Kishore Dogra, Subash Gupta, Darshan Singh, Sunil Dogra, Shanty, Kuldeep Magotra, Jatin Sethi, Ravish Mengi, Raman Suri, Naresh Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Kamla Gupta and Gaurab Pargal were also present on the occasion.