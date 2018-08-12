BJP candidate from Kargil starts election campaign

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Eminent educationist and BJP candidate from Kargil Town Constituency started his campaign from Kako Shilikchey, Pishu and Draythang. He asked the people to vote for him so that he could serve the society. He was very optimistic about the support he would get from the people.

He was accompanied by Ch. Vikram Randhawa (MLC), Mohammad Hassan Pasha BJYM State Secretary and Ahmad Sain Hussain District General Secretary BJYM Kargil.

Randhawa, speaking on the occasion, said that the various developmental works were done exclusively by BJP representatives out of their funds in the region.

“Our government is committed for the development of all the three regions which could be seen in PM’s recent visit for the inauguration of Zozila Tunnel in Ladakh Region,” he said and expressed hope that the people of Kargil Town will surely strengthen the BJP in the upcoming Hill Council elections and would vote in historic proportions in favour of the party. At the end, Master Mohammad Qasim said that he will try his level best to serve the people and it is in the interest of people to vote for the BJP as only this party has the willingness and determination to serve the country. He asked the people to vote for him so that he could serve the society.