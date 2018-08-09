BJP candidate files nomination from Karsha, Zanskar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: BJP’s Prabhari for Kargil, Ch Vikram Randhawa along-with former Minister Tsering Dorjey helped in filing the nomination papers of Stanzin Chatchan, who is a candidate for Karsha Council seat in Zanskar.

During the filing of nomination papers in the Presiding Officer’s office, the BJP leaders were accompanied by hundreds of party workers in support of the candidate.

While addressing the jubilant party workers, Ch. Vikram Randhawa expressed confidence that BJP is going to win all the three seats in Zanskar on which the party has fielded its candidates, as the morale of the party workers is on high side. He said that BJP is working extensively to secure win in approaching Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). He also said that the sole purpose of BJP is to serve the people and masses have come to understand that other political parties only made fool of them till date.

Tsering Dorjey also addressed the party workers and asked them to march ahead.

He said that their dedicated and selfless work for the party will secure the seat of candidate, which will open up the gates of strong democracy and fast pace of development in the region.

Stanzin Chatchan showed his gratitude towards the party workers accompanying him for the filing of nomination papers and said that he will never let down the high hopes of public and party.