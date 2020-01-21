BJP believes in policy of development than profiteering: Bali

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Bali Bhagat on Monday inaugurated a lane in Ward No 1 under Panchayat Lower Raipur-A.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat said that various measures have been taken for upgrading civic amenities in Raipur-Domana Constituency on modern lines. Focus is being paid on improving road network, bridges and health amenities, he added. “All necessary efforts are being made to ensure effective implementation of various welfare schemes, so that their benefits percolate down to the deserving,” he asserted, adding, “BJP believes in the policy of development rather than profiteering and today we can proudly say that India is heading towards its pristine glory under leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.”

He further said that within few days, works for blacktopping of roads would be taken up by concerned departments in order to provide best possible connectivity of roads to residents of not only Raipur-Domana constituency but others as well. He urged people to promote the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of building a ‘Clean and Green Nation’ and spare sometime to contribute their bit for the noble initiative.