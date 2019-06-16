BJP befooling people of J&K for petty gains: PYC

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) J&K on Saturday criticised BJP for befooling people of Jammu and Kashmir just for petty gains. “Since 2014, the BJP had BJP virtually failed to handle the situation in J&K during its unholy coalition in the State. The worst ever mis-governance and misrule of PDP-BJP left people of the State in lurch,” said Uday Chib, President JKPYC in a statement issued here on Friday. Reminding BJP of its ‘Vision Document’ released during 2014 elections and statements of its Central and State leaders assuring end of politico-economic bias against Jammu region by holding delimitation of Assembly constituencies in J&K, Chib sought early action in the matter by bringing appropriate legislation in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Lamenting callous approach of BJP towards long pending demand of Jammu region, Chib said that delimitation of constituencies, which formed a part of BJP’s Agenda of Alliance (AoA), also deserve a priority consideration so as to make possible the accomplishment of delimitation exercise before holding Assembly elections in the State, scheduled later this year. Chib said that if reports over delimitation are just rumours, then why there is so much drum-beating by BJP leaders, who are trying to befool electorates. “On one side, BJP State Chief is saying that we are in talks with Central Government regarding abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and holding delimitation of Assembly constituencies in J&K while on other side, Governor is saying that there are no talks going with Central Govt regarding both issues. It means BJP is making fool of Jammu people,” Chib said.

Chib charged BJP of raking-up several such issues like delimitation, Articles 370, 35-A, Rohingyas, Dogra Certificate, citizenship rights to West Pakistan Refugees and reservation of seats for PoK refugees just to gain sympathy and votes of different sections of society by exploiting emotions of people.