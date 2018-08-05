BJP answerable to youth of Jammu region: Sham Lal

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: As the BJP Government has completed more than 50 months in the Centre not a single welfare scheme for youth has been implemented on the ground, be it providing two crore jobs to them, creating new job opportunities or providing quality education.

This was observed by senior Congress leader and former Minister Sham Lal Sharma while addressing a public meeting in Chowki Choura area of Akhnoor.

The former minister said that educated youth are these days hopeless as they don’t get new employment opportunities anywhere.

“Even those youth, who were appointed as ReT teachers, they were facing threat of being dismissed from their services because this BJP-PDP Government did no good to the society,” Sham Lal said.

“The previous BJP-PDP Government brought a SRO-202 in which those youth who are appointed against non-gazetted posts will be given salary on consolidated basis for seven years, which was the biggest fraud with educated youth. How will a youth having PhD degree and post graduate degree will feed his family with having few thousands rupees in hands,” he rued.

“It was an anti-youth policy and BJP is answerable to the youth of Jammu region, who have given them vote during 2014 elections, with a hope that new employment opportunities will be made available,” the senior Congress leader added.

Sham Lal accused BJP of betraying farmers, youth and poor sections by not honouring the pre-poll promises. “The people have made up their mind to teach a befitting lesson to BJP in the next polls,” he said.

On the issue of J&K, the former Minister said that BJP will never be able to realise the hard work which Congress-UPA did to usher peace in J&K, they have shamelessly squandered the mandate and shunned their responsibility.

Sham said after plunging Jammu and Kashmir into a deep turmoil, through an unethical opportunistic alliance, marred with a disquiet border, corruption, mal-governance and false promises in the last four years, BJP is shedding crocodile tears in front of the people of Jammu today. He further said that the collapse of BJP-PDP Government in Jammu and Kashmir is a relief for Jammu people, but people of this country are closely watching the manner in which the BJP is running away from its responsibility.

Sham Lal has said that the elections of panchayats and local bodies have been announced and are to be held within two to three months. He exhorted the workers to elect those candidates who are honest and are able to solve their long pending issues. He assured the people that after the election of Panchayats the elected Panchs and Sarpanchs will regularly contact the masses and will give vent to their grievances. He further assured them that the transparency will be maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Madan Lal said the fact remains that developmental activities are almost invisible and no concrete measures are taken to address the issues of livelihood.

“Unemployment is a huge challenge for the State and this problem contributes to the political uncertainty and unrest. Instead of taking concrete steps to provide means of livelihood to people, the previous BJP PDP Government has neglected it completely. The comprehensive development process initiated by the previous Congress led government in all the three regions of the State has been brought to a grinding halt by the PDP-BJP Government,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP for betraying people’s mandate and virtually leaving them in lurch, Sharma said the slogans of change and ‘Ache Din’ have proven hoax and the coalition partners had reneged on every single statement and promise they made during elections.