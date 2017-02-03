‘BJP answerable to electorates for insult to legendary leaders’;Abrupt ending of legislature session unconstitutional, contemptuous: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lambasting the BJP-PDP Government for premature adjournment of the legislature session, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, said that the unprecedented move had created huge disappointment amongst various sections of society who had pinned high hopes from the said session.

He said that abrupt closure of the session seven days ahead of the original schedule was not only politically motivated but highly contemptuous and outrageous, besides being violative of Rules of Procedure of Legislature enacted in the light of powers conferred by sec 85 of Constitution of J and K.

He said that the Rules provided that the Business Advisory Committee comprising members from all political parties represented in the Assembly shall finalise the Assembly Calendar and any changes in the duration of the session could be effected only after the recommendation of the said committee.

He lamented that the present session saw the most flagrant violation of Rules and Procedures with the Speaker of the Assembly also making and withdrawing his rulings depending upon the political expediencies of the ruling parties.

Making a particular mention of the Speaker’s original ruling that the Chief Minister’s comments relating to Art 370 be expunged, Singh regretted that the said order was subsequently withdrawn without any cogent reasons.

Likewise he observed that, the BJP rendered itself an object of contemptuous humorous disparagement by swallowing the insult heaped upon them by the statement of Mehbooba Mufti who termed all opponents of Art 370 as anti nationals. He regretted that Mehbooba’s statement was highly obnoxious as it dubbed even the national ICONs and legendary leaders including Dr. Shyama Parsad Mukherjee, Pt. Din Dayal Upadhayay, Pt. Prem Nath Dogra besides others as anti-nationals but BJP shamelessly acquiesced for crumbs of power.

Not only that the BJP leaders called upon Mehbooba to apologise and to reassure her that all her virulence and venomous utterances would be evangelic gospel for them and that she should continue to lead them thus ensuring their second fiddle role in the Govt, maintained Harsh.

Describing the briefest session as a farce, Singh said that not a single important issue of the general public was settled despite the government arousing lots of hopes and expectation.

He said that the only achievement of the session was the hefty doles announced for ministers and legislators and having done so, the session was adjourned.

Gagan Pratap Singh Gen Secy Young Panthers was also present during the press conference.