BJP announces names of 125 candidates for Maha Assembly polls; to contest in alliance with Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The BJP announced the names of 125 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls on Tuesday and said it will contest the election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest the polls from the Nagpur South West seat and the Maharashtra unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Patil, from Kothrud, according to the list released by the party’s general secretary, Arun Singh.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the party had not given tickets to 12 of its MLAs.

“The BJP will contest the Maharashtra Assembly election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties,” he said.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (PTI)