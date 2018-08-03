BJP announces first list of candidates for LAHDC Kargil polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP J&K announced first list of candidates for the prestigious Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, at a meeting held at Party Headquarters Jammu on Thursday.

BJP State President Ravinder Raina (MLA) announced the names of the candidates in the meeting attended by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, State Vice-Presidents Harinder Gupta, Pawan Khajuria, State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, State General Secretaries Dr. Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, State President BJP Mahila Morcha Rajni Sethi and MLC Vibhodh Gupta.

While addressing the crucial meeting, Raina asked all the senior leaders to formulate decisive strategy to assure win in the prestigious LAHDC elections. He

Ashok Kaul discussed all the issues of the LAHDC elections threadbare and expressed the satisfaction over the way, the things are going in the region in party’s favour, wherein important inputs about the ground scenario at Kargil were given by the other senior party leaders present in the meeting. He also informed that the next meeting over the LAHDC elections will be conducted at Kargil.

The list of candidates announced in the first phase, for 10 seats, after detailed discussion on 26 seats, include Bilal Ahmad from Bhimbhat (Drass), Stanzin Tarpoo from Shargole, Haji Mohammad Qassim from Kargil town, Sadiq Ali from Baroo, Mohammad Hassan from Poyen, Mohammad Ali Majaz from Choskore, Haji Mohammad Ishaq from Trespone, Nargis Khatoon from Chuliskambo, Mohammad Salman from Chiktan and Padma Dorjay from Stakchay Khangral.

It was further disclosed that the Ravinder Raina will declare the names of candidates for the remaining seats in second phase in Kargil after having discussions with committee members Tsering Dorjey and Ch. Vikram Randhawa.