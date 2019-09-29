BJP announces bypoll candidates for 32 Assembly seats

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday named its candidates for bypolls to 32 Assembly constituencies, which are spread across several states, to be held on October 21.
The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised the names, it said in a statement.
Of the 32 Assembly seats, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Kerala, four in Assam, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Bypolls will be held for 51 Assembly seats on October 21, along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.
The BJP is likely to name the candidates for the remaining seats soon, it said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Life for me is about fears mashed with excitement: Hrithik Roshan
No one better than Dhoni to decide on retirement, says Sushant Singh Rajput
I hope Trump gets impeached: Robert De Niro
Will be nervous shooting ‘Takht’: Karan Johar
Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear Salman Khan’s plea challenging conviction
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper