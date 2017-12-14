BJP activist lands in trouble as picture holding AK-47 rifle goes viral

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An activist of Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit landed in trouble after a photograph depicting him with an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media, following which the party distanced itself from him.

“He is not an active member of the party,” state BJP unit president Sat Sharma said.

Ashish Sareen shared a photograph on his facebook account posing with an AK-47 rifle, which drew brickbats from netizens, while some demanded strong action against him.

The photo was later deleted from his account.

In his defence, Sareen said the two-month old picture was taken at a house in Srinagar and that the rifle in question belonged to a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of his colleague.

“The picture was uploaded by my brother and I apologise for it,” he said.

“I am a loyal soldier of BJP and not only active in Jammu but have also held so many rallies in Kashmir,” he asserted.

He further said that he works under the banner of State President Sat Sharma and what he has said is not into his knowledge.

“If I have hurt anybody’s sentiment, I apologise for it,” he said adding that he also had so many pictures carrying ‘Tiranga’, which were never highlighted.

“I don’t think that I have to give proof of my nationalism because I am a nationalist,” he said.

He, however, termed it as a political move of some elements, who created hype of the posted picture.

The BJP state president Sharma said Sareen has not been an active member of the party since he took over the reins of the organisation two years ago.

“The law must take its own course,” Sharma said reacting to the picture.

Sareen, on his facebook account, described himself as the vice-president of the BJP and the former state vice- president of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

His profile picture shows him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while in the cover picture he could be seen with Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Also, Sareen’s recent video shows him attempting to unfurl the National flag in Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar along with the Shiv Sena activists early this month.

The viral picture also invited criticism from the opposition.

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said, “Those who were not included into any party, are invited to BJP’s fold without knowing their credentials.”

“Such persons are into BJP to terrorise common man,” alleged Singh and added that saffron leaders are even threatening opposition members and they are security threat to the society.

“As per photograph, it is also a violation of Arms Act and the person should be booked,” said the Panthers Party leader.

However, senior Congress leader and former Minister Sham Lal Sharma termed it as ‘history’ of the party.

Quoting an incident of Gujarat where a BJP worker was seen after a man with a weapon in the video, the Congress stalwart said, “His picture with a comment ‘don is don’ shows the mindset of the party.”

“The party must take action against him in both the cases even if he represents BJP and in case if not, then his claim of being a party’s vice president.”

J&K Congress Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma slammed the BJP for allegedly sheltering ‘goons’.

He said that after formation of coalition government with PDP, the BJP has also become sympathiser of the separatists and in such a situation, what else you can expect.

He said that the slogan of a man carrying weapon, ‘don is don’, is often seen in the company of central leadership of the BJP during their Jammu visits.

Why BJP disowned him, requires a thorough probe, he demanded.