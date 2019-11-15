BJP activist held for objectionable social media post

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A Bharatiya Janata Party activist has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media, police said.
Shubham Goel was arrested from Budhana town on Thursday. A case has been registered under Section 153B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, an officer said.
The cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh police is monitoring social media to check objectionable messages in view of the judgement in the Ayodhya case. (PTI)
