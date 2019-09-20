BJP abolished SAC, weakened RTI: Cong

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Questioning tall claims of the Centre and State Government to fight against corruption, JKPCC has said that Apex Anti-graft body-the State Accountability Commission (SAC) and State Transparency Law (RTI) are the first casualties of policies of BJP government at the centre, especially in the State post disbanding and re-organisation of the State. “Apex Anti Graft Body, SAC headed by a former Chief Justice and comprising two more Retired Judges of High Court stands abolished while the RTI movement has been further weakened under the new arrangement post abrogation of special status,” JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Sharma further said that SAC was slowly weakened and made virtually defunct especially when PDP-BJP Govt challenged in Supreme Court the suo-moto power of SAC to take cognizance of incidents of corruption by public servants including sitting and former CMs, ministers and legislators. But the worst had yet to come as now the SAC has been totally abolished, he said.

“The State RTI Act was initially enacted in 2004 during Congress-PDP coalition Government in the State, prior to central legislation, contrary to the version of some ill-informed senior BJP leaders. The State Act contained some unique features in certain aspects including time-bound disposal and provision of reference by the first appellate authority and direct complaint against the PIO to the State Information Commission. Now, the National Commission at Delhi would have the jurisdiction to entertain and decide the second appeal under the RTI, unless specific provision is made to the contrary. It will make it nearly impossible for the aggrieved and ordinary information seeker to pursue the remedy, thus making it easier for the Government Departments to avoid and delay desired information,” Sharma said.

He further said that already the Institution of Central Information Commission (CIC) has been weakened by a recent amendment by BJP government at the centre despite much hue and cry by RTI activists across the country and opposition, showing that the acts and deeds of BJP do not match their tall claims regarding corruption. “It is worth mentioned that the SAC was also constituted during Congress-PDP regime while anti-corruption law in the state was strengthened during the Chief Ministership of Ghulam Nabi Azad inserting provision of attachment of the disproportionate property of the accused during the pendency of trial,” he maintained.