Biswas reviews winter-stocking for Ladakh

LEH: With the on-set of winter season that makes vehicular movement difficult due to unpredictable severe weather condition and heavy snowfall, keeping adequate stock of consumer goods and other materials demands extremely essential for this part of the country.

Keeping these crucial facts into consideration, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas convened the second review meeting to enquire about the winter-stocking position of necessary commodities of both Leh and Kargil Districts with concern departments of Leh District in his office chamber and through video conference with Kargil today.

ADDC, Leh Moses Kunzang, ADC to Div Com Tashi Dolma, AD CA&PD, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, ARC Cooperative Department, Senior Officer from Forest Department, representatives from FCI, IOCL, SICOP, HP Gas Dealer attended the meeting.

Biswas expressed satisfaction over the adequate stock of rice and wheat with the concern department and FCI to fulfill the winter requirements in the district. He asked DC, Leh to ensure availability of remaining amount to CA&PD well on time from the revolving fund to enable timely payment to IOCL.

Regarding the food items supplied by Cooperative Department, ARC informed that orders have been placed for all the required food items in adequate quantity except for Dal/pulses. Biswas directed DC, Leh to ensure steady movement of all the essential commodities by the set dead line of October 15.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer informed about the complete stocking of 12 quintal feed and arrival of animal medicines in 10 days time. He also directed DC to review the requirement of coal in the district for winter usage and to ensure stocking of total coal requirement by October 20. While in a similar meeting with DC Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq and concerned officers of Kargil District through video-conference, Biswas enquired about the sufficient stocking of rice, wheat, firewood, k-oil, fodder, LPG cylinders and other important essential commodities from DC Kargil.

Biswas urged Deputy Commissioners Leh and Kargil for proactive follow-up with forest officers and ensure steady movement of trucks with firewood with a target of completion by October 20.

Biswas urged upon all the officers to workout modalities for adequate and proper stocking of commodities for larger good of general public who otherwise have to face with difficult times during harsh winter season.