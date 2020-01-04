Bishnah, Domana register wins in football

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Bishnah made it a one-sided contest while Domana had a narrow escape in the league round of the inter-block district level football tournament of Jammu being organised under Khelo India at Mini Stadium, Parade, here on Saturday.

In the first match, Bishnah blanked Maira Manderian 6-0. Prarit Mahajan netted two goals while Aayan, Aashish Kumar, Anuj Kumar and Ankush were other scorers.

In other match of the day, Domana defeated Akhnoor Block by a solitary goal. The only goal came through Nitin Jamwal.

The competition being organised jointly by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and J&K Sports Council in support with District Football Association (DFA) Jammu.

The FIXTURE: Mathwar Block shall take on Marh at 1:00 PM while Dansal shall face Suchetgarh at 2:00 PM tomorrow.