Bishnah, Domana register wins in football

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Bishnah made it a one-sided contest while Domana had a narrow escape in the league round of the inter-block district level football tournament of Jammu being organised under Khelo India at Mini Stadium, Parade, here on Saturday. In the first match, Bishnah blanked Maira Manderian 6-0. Prarit Mahajan netted two goals while Aayan, Aashish Kumar, Anuj Kumar and Ankush were other scorers. In other match of the day, Domana defeated Akhnoor Block by a solitary goal. The only goal came through Nitin Jamwal. The competition being organised jointly by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and J&K Sports Council in support with District Football Association (DFA) Jammu. The FIXTURE: Mathwar Block shall take on Marh at 1:00 PM while Dansal shall face Suchetgarh at 2:00 PM tomorrow.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper