Birthday of Martyr Havildar Roshan Lal celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Birthday of Havildar Roshan Lal of 15th JAKLI who attained martydom on February 4, 2018 celebrated at his native Village Nichla of District Samba. He sacrificed his life at Bhimbergali of Rajouri last year while fighting with Pakistani rangers.

Headmaster of Government High School Nichla Subash Chander Sharma hosted the National Flag at Smarak of Martyr Havildar Roshan Lal situated in the school. Asha Devi wife of Martyr, Son and daughter Abhindan and Atika leftover the bunch of tricolor balloons in the air.

Smriti Sharma student of class 10, Stephen student of class 8 and Neena of class 9 spoke on the life of the Martyr. Hundreds of people and students paid tributes to the Martyr.

Father Des Raj, Brother Darshan Kumar, Murari Lal Sharma, Sarpanch Panchayat Surara Jasvir Singh, Ex Tehsildar Krishan Chand, Dushyant Kumar were also present on the occasion. The family of Martyr distributed study material among the students. Son Abhinandan presented the vote of thanks.