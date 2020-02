Birth anniversary celebrations of Rishi Dayanand culminate

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The four-day long celebrations to commemorate birth anniversary of Rishi Dayanand and Bodh Parv, organised by Arya Samaj Purani Mandi culminated on Sunday. The programme was a huge success with enmass participation on Shivratri.

Acharya Vishnu Mitr Vedarthi, Vedic Parvakta from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh delivered sermons while Anjali Arya, Bhajan Updeshika from Karnal presented Bhajans.

Members from all other Arya Samajs of Jammu and Kashmir along with public also graced the event. Sanchalika Arya Veerangana Dal Jammu and Kashmir, Sukriti Chowdhary felicitated children with Amar Granth of Satyarth Prakash, who performed various activities.

Rajeev Sethi, General Secretary was Convenor for four-day long event. Vote of thanks was presented by President of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Jammu and Kashmir as well as President Arya Samaj Purani Mandi, Arun Chowdhary, followed by a grand Langar.