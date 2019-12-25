Birla Open Minds International School celebrates Annual Day

State Times News

JAMMU: Birla Open Minds International School, Jammu celebrated Annual Day on Tuesday amidst zest, vibrancy and elation. Dr. Sunanda Raina, Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu was the Chief Guest and H.R Pakhroo, Joint Director of Schools was the Guest of Honour.

The event was also attended by Chairperson Dr. Panna Manhas Choudhary, other officials of management, press, parents and students.

Principal, Sanchita Mukherjee in her speech expressed gratitude to all the staff, parents and students for their constant contribution in success of the school.

After the arrival of Chief Guest, the lighting of ceremonial lamp took place which was followed by the classical dance, school choir and speech by the Chief Guest.

It was the thematic programme where the students presented the programme on the theme of Lion King and Unnati-soaring to excellence.

The Chief Guest distributed the prizes to meritorious students who have excelled in academics and various competitions held at school, district and national levels.