Bio medical waste management discussed at DLTF meeting

UDHAMPUR: Bio Medical Waste Management and Handling was today discussed here at a joint meeting of District Level Task Force (DLTF) and representatives of private health service providers.

Chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, the meeting held threadbare discussion regarding the disposal of bio medical waste produced in the hospital, laboratories and clinics of the district. The ADDC exhorted upon the enforcement agencies to get all the health facilities registered with State pollution Control Board and make them follow the laid down guidelines in letter and spirit. The participants were made aware about the bio medical waste management and handling rule 2016 and directed to strictly adhere while disposing of such waste.

Chief Medical Officer Dr.K.C. Dogra made aware the meeting about the purpose of convening the meeting first of its kind in the district. Dr Priya gave power point presentation on the Bio Medical Waste Management and handling rules 2016.

District Officer State Pollution Control Board also deliberated about the pros and cons of Bio Medical Waste Management

Others present in the meeting were Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Executive Engineer PHE Udhampur, Medical Supdt. DH Udhampur, Dy.CMO Incharge Udhampur, BLock Medical Officer Chennai,Ramnagar, Tikri, Basantgarh, Drug Inspector Udhampur staff from District Programme Management Unit Udhampur and representatives from Nursing homes and Laboratories udhampur.