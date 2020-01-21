Billawaria thanks LG for listening to demands of municipal councilors

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairman Health Sanitation Committee, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Baldev Singh Billawaria thanked LG Girish Chandra Murmu for coming to the corporation premises to listen to the demands of the municipal councilors of Jammu.

Billawaria said that he submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor for the development of Jammu city. The issues which were highlighted include shortage of infrastructure, developmental funds and required man power at the present scenario, Billawaria said adding that Jammu Municipal Corporation’s Health Sanitation Wing is working without arms and fighting the problems of new wards with the old infrastructure. Earlier there were 71 wards which now increased to 75 but there is no increase in facilities for the sanitation to create healthy environment in the city, he said. Billawaria put the demand of two “Solid Waste Management” projects with a capacity of 300 metric tons and also two “Sewerage Treatment Plants” of new technology, so that the Jammu city garbage can be completely eliminated. Billawaria said that a group of 32 councilors from Jammu had visited Gujarat and saw the mechanism, infrastructure and their technique which was used to develop Sabarmati River Front as the Model River in the country.