Bill Koul’s ‘Does India need a dictator’, ‘A bouquet of thoughts’ released

JAMMU: ‘Does India need a dictator’, a book penned by Australia based Kashmiri engineer turned author Bill K Koul was released at a scintillating literary cum academic function held at MIER this afternoon.

This was followed by the release of another book by Koul, ‘A bouquet of thoughts’ which was launched jointly by Prof. Rajni Dhingra, Dean Research Studies, University of Jammu, Dr. Rekha Koul Dean International, Faculty of Humanities, Curtin University, Australia. Dr Arun K Gupta Chairperson MIER, Dr Renu Gupta, Vice Chairperson MIER and Jawahar Lal Koul, former Chief Engineer.

While Dr Arun K Gupta presented review of ‘Does India need a dictator’, Dr Renu Gupta expressed her views on ‘A bouquet of thoughts’. Bill K Koul gave an overview of his two books while sharing his experiences and described ‘Does India need a dictator to rescue a sinking nation’ as apolitical.

Prominent among those present include Dr Adit Gupta, Principal MIER College of Education, Prof N.R. Sharma, Dean Academics, Prof H.R. Shan Controller of Examination, Rupa Gupta Joint Director MIER, Dr Mool Raj HoD PG Department, Dr Rohnika Sharma HOD UG Department along with the faculty and students of the college.

Prof Adit Gupta presented the welcome address and exhorted the faculty members to submit papers in high quality publications to validate their work, and in the wider scheme of things to create novel solutions to complex problems.

Prof Rajni Dhingra, Chief Guest, first of all congratulated the awardees and the institution and hoped that the institute can further build on its research capabilities. She said that giving incentives and recognizing efforts always motivates us to strive for higher achievements in life.

Prof Rekha Koul, Guest of Honour, in her address asked the faculty to further hone their research skills. She further said that researchers should target top rated international journals to publish their work and should not be afraid of rejection as it is part of the development of a researcher.

Dr Nishta Rana, Head Centre for Educational Research, presented the research report for the year 2018-2019 during which the faculty published over 40 research papers in national and international Journals, conference proceedings, and book chapter. The faculty has also presented 52 papers in national and international conferences and attended 20 seminars. The Centre for Educational Research has also received a major ICSSR project with a grant of Rs 7 lakh and a minor project of 4 Rs lakh to organise an international conference.

Fourteen faculty members of the MIER College of Education were presented with Research Awards which included a Citation and cash incentives to the tune of Rs. 82,000.